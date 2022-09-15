Woman asks if she's wrong to not let BF play video games.

It's hard when your SO is addicted to video games. When this woman wants her boyfriend to stop, she asks the popular Reddit forum:
My (F23) boyfriend (M29) and I live together. He’s self employed and makes his own schedule for work. And most days he doesn’t work until later afternoon and for only a few hours at a time. He does still make more than me and he does contribute more to the rent.
I’m a full time student and a full time employee. As part of our agreement for rent, I pay less but do more of the chores. After a full day of work I tend to come home, do some chores, then do assignments until around 10:00 pm when I start my bedtime routine and then start it all over again.