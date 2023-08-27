Woman begs boyfriend to promise that he would choose her over his late wife. AITA?

If he was gonna call into question something that makes EVERY person dating a widowed person uncomfortable, I sure as HELL would assert my own worth. It was almost as if he was seeking MY approval on whether he should choose his late wife over me, should she come back and I would have NONE OF THAT BS.

My statement to him was in no way a comparison to her. She was her own person, and they had a whole life together. But now, he has a whole life with me. He had something with her he doesn’t have with me, true.