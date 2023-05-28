Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man prioritizes Giant's game box seats over GF's car accident 'he caused.' AITA?

Man prioritizes Giant's game box seats over GF's car accident 'he caused.' AITA?

Amanda Hurley
May 28, 2023 | 2:00 PM
ADVERTISING

'AITA for insisting my partner skip a work event?'

Aitathrowaway329

I (32F) have been with Paul (34M) for 4 years. A year ago we were in a car accident- Paul was driving and 100% at fault. Paul had no injuries, but I broke my back. I was in a back brace for months and am still going to PT. After I was out of the brace I started going to the gym and running, and at this point I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made.

A month ago I found out that there was a 10k race on the 1 year anniversary of the accident in a mountain town about 3 hours away. I thought this would be a fun and positive way to spend the day and celebrate my recovery.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content