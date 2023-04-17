Woman ends engagement when school crush says he thought of proposing. UPDATED 4X

Young love is hard to let go.

When we are young, everything seems new and magical. It can be easy to feel nostalgic for those days. One woman was struggling with just that. She had been with her fiance for 2 years and they were getting ready to set the date. She ran into an old friend from high school she had always had a crush on. He mentioned off hand that he had thought of proposing to her. The single comment created a snowball effect that changed her life plans forever.

I (29F) am considering ending my engagement to my fiancé (32M) over something that my friend (31M) told me but I’m not sure if I’d be making a mistake.

THROWRA040523

So I have a friend “Clark” who I’ve known forever, we grew up together. Clark’s dad died recently and I’ve been helping him to clean out the house, and this weekend we found an engagement ring in his dad’s stuff.