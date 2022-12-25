Woman wants to find ex's bio parents so their daughter can meet his relatives.

I (32f) have a daughter (2.5f) with my ex (38m). He's adopted and my daughter has only been around his adoptive parents a few times. They don't ask about her, they don't acknowledge her birthday, or Christmas and it's very clear they want nothing to do with her. Their loss entirely.
Issue is, I come from a big family. My mom is one of 12. So growing up, I always had cousins around. I do have 2 nieces (9f, 13f) and an extremely handicapped nephew (15m), but they're so far apart in age, I don't feel like my daughter will have the same experience growing up.
My dad is an only child, and I do not know any of my extended family on my Dad's side. My own grandfather has never acknowledged my sister and I... Let alone any of our kids. So my kiddo has me, my sister, my parents, her 3 cousins and my paternal grandmother (my mom only speaks to two of her living siblings and I'm no longer close to any of my cousins).