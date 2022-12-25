Woman wants to find ex's bio parents so their daughter can meet his relatives.

WIBTA If I found my ex's biological parents?

I (32f) have a daughter (2.5f) with my ex (38m). He's adopted and my daughter has only been around his adoptive parents a few times. They don't ask about her, they don't acknowledge her birthday, or Christmas and it's very clear they want nothing to do with her. Their loss entirely.

Issue is, I come from a big family. My mom is one of 12. So growing up, I always had cousins around. I do have 2 nieces (9f, 13f) and an extremely handicapped nephew (15m), but they're so far apart in age, I don't feel like my daughter will have the same experience growing up.