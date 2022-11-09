Woman wants to move out to care for grandma; boyfriend won't let her break lease.

My gf and I lived together for 5 months and it’s been going good. But her grandma recently had a fall and requires care and someone to live with her because she was on the ground for hours before gf’s mom found her.

Our apartment is one of the cheapest and yet I can’t afford it alone, my gf wants me to remove her from the lease while she lives with her grandma. But I don’t want to live with a roommate anymore and told her she should keep paying for the apartment that we sign a year for since living with her grandma is free.