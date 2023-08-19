Woman wants unemployed BF to get up earlier, clean more; he calls her 'condescending.'

He got defensive and told me that I live here, too, and that I should be cleaning up more. I shot back that I’m paying the damn rent and all the bills to keep a roof over our heads and the least he could do is empty the bins that are overflowing with (his) energy drink cans. He told me that he needs the energy drinks, and that I have no idea how tired he gets.

We argued for a while before I told him that I want him up and out of bed before 12 every day and for him to tidy his own messes. He got quiet and called me condescending before going into the bedroom and turning on his Xbox. I followed him and asked him how I was being condescending, but he just ignored me.