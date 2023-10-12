Woman warns son about proposing to his GF, 'she has too many red flags.' AITA?

When this woman is concerned about her son's future, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my son to think hard about proposing to his girlfriend because of her background?"

My son has been dating a girl, let’s call her Eva. She is sweet and respectful to us. But I can tell she isn’t fully opened up to us, and is hesitant to get close to me and our family.

We’ve never had any issues, fights, and have always been on good terms. My husband and I weren’t sure how to approach her at first, because my son has explained to me her backstory as the two years have progressed. I’m not judging, just concerned.

Recently, he’s been talking about proposing to her. I’m happy for him that he’s found love finally, but my husband and I brought some concerns to him.