Woman wears her wedding dress to friend's wedding. AITA?

So I showed up at her wedding in my dark blue sequin dress. It wasn’t standing out or anything, most of the guests were wearing even more fancier dresses. However, when Ciara saw me, she lost it.

She yelled at me in front of all the guests, in front of her husband and my husband, saying that what I did was horrible and that no one shows up at a wedding in a wedding dress.

I tried to reason with her, saying that the dress isn’t a wedding dress, it’s the only fancy piece of clothing I own, I wore it to multiple occasions before and after my wedding. She didn’t listen and kept yelling at me to the point her bridesmaids and her husband started trying to calm her down. She also said a bunch of unsavury names to me.