Woman won't help late ex's affair partner and child collect survivors benefits. + Update

She said she needed time so that’s what I gave her. Incidentally she has been in therapy since before, during and after the divorce. Her father and her were never close because he had a 'kids are to be seen and not heard' mentally which caused a lot of problems even when we were still together.

The woman who had an affair with my husband was a work colleague/friend. We all worked together at the same place. We both still work there, just in different areas. After I got the call from my caseworker several mutual acquaintances approached me and told me that she wanted to sit down and talk with me about her problem.