Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong not to share garage with BF because it's her house.

Woman asks if she's wrong not to share garage with BF because it's her house.

Amy Goldberg
Nov 1, 2022 | 11:37 PM
ADVERTISING

My boyfriend recently complained to me about the fact that I use my single-car garage for my car year-round. We live in a city with harsh winters and somewhat frequent vehicle thefts, so use of the garage is certainly a privilege.

Some details:

I bought the house we live in and pay for everything to do with the ownership aspect of it. We even have a legal agreement stating that it is my property alone.

He pays for half of monthly utility/grocery bills and not a penny into anything else for our home (no mortgage payments, property taxes, household supplies, renovations, maintenance costs, etc.).

I make significantly more money than him (but I'm far from being wealthy).

Our vehicles are very close in value.

His vehicle was given to him outright by a family member (used).

I saved up and bought my vehicle (used).

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content