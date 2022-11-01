Woman asks if she's wrong not to share garage with BF because it's her house.

My boyfriend recently complained to me about the fact that I use my single-car garage for my car year-round. We live in a city with harsh winters and somewhat frequent vehicle thefts, so use of the garage is certainly a privilege.
Some details:
I bought the house we live in and pay for everything to do with the ownership aspect of it. We even have a legal agreement stating that it is my property alone.
He pays for half of monthly utility/grocery bills and not a penny into anything else for our home (no mortgage payments, property taxes, household supplies, renovations, maintenance costs, etc.).
I make significantly more money than him (but I'm far from being wealthy).
Our vehicles are very close in value.
His vehicle was given to him outright by a family member (used).
I saved up and bought my vehicle (used).