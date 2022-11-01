Woman asks if she's wrong not to share garage with BF because it's her house.

My boyfriend recently complained to me about the fact that I use my single-car garage for my car year-round. We live in a city with harsh winters and somewhat frequent vehicle thefts, so use of the garage is certainly a privilege.

Some details:

I bought the house we live in and pay for everything to do with the ownership aspect of it. We even have a legal agreement stating that it is my property alone.

He pays for half of monthly utility/grocery bills and not a penny into anything else for our home (no mortgage payments, property taxes, household supplies, renovations, maintenance costs, etc.).

I make significantly more money than him (but I'm far from being wealthy). Our vehicles are very close in value.