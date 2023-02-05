Woman's BF demands paternity test; she threatens to leave after the results. Updated!

"My boyfriend asked for a paternity test. As soon as the results show he's the father, I'm leaving him."

I'm a new mom to a baby boy who is my pride and joy, and though it's been a rollercoaster adjusting to taking care of a baby, the past few months have been great, tiring but great. I have a bf of 3 years who is the first person relationship-wise I have ever loved, and I thought we were doing great as new parents but also as partners.

Friday, he came home and he asked me for a paternity test. Just like that, it was completely out of the blue. I was putting away the dishes and he asked for one, like he was asking what was for dinner. I'm a different race from him but our child, apart from the skin tone, is literally his mirror image from pictures I had seen of him when he was a baby.