Woman's BF gets 'handsy' with her at bar; says she 'embarrassed him' by leaving. Updated!

"AITA for leaving my boyfriend and his friends behind after agreeing to be the designated driver?"

My (33F) boyfriend (33M) of four years is a big football fan and he has a tradition of meeting up with his high school friends at a bar for Super Bowl every year. It’s often the only time in a year he gets to see some of these friends because they’re busy with their families and life.

I don’t like football, so I’m happy to be able to drop him off somewhere, have an evening to myself and pick him up when he’s ready to come home. He tends to go hard with the alcohol when he’s out with this group.