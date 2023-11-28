Woman's BF moves in and starts hiding her stuff, so she installs a security cam. UPDATED

And WhitNit87 said:

My heart hurts for you. I dealt with this. Everything was so great, perfect actually for the first 4 or so months, and then there was this huge freak out. He started trying to make me feel crazy. He still talked with his ex fiance, and would tell me he still loved her, but wanted me. (You know, the love takes a while to fade thing).

I stupidly married him after dating for a year (and finally divorced after 3 1/3 years of marriage). What he was doing worked. He broke me down so much that I had no strength; no self worth anymore. Little things he would do included: stepping out of the room to talk to someone. He was in earshot (without me straining to ease drop).