Woman's BF throws out her 'useless' books; his sister calls her 'inconsiderate c-word.'

"AITA because I don’t want to throw away my books because my bf doesn’t like them and getting angry when he tried to get rid off them?"

I (f29) am a huge nerd and bookworm so my books collection ir rather impressive. My boyfriend of 3 years (David, m32) and I have just moved in together and it proves to be more challenging that I originally thought it would be.

As mentioned above, my book collection is rather large but he never mentioned anything about it and the books will be in my office anyway (I work from home). However, there seems to be a slight issue he has (always had?) that he only now mentioned.

I was raised trilingual, and I learned English later in life as well, so technically I speak four languages with English being my weakest so apologies for any mistakes. Because of that, my book collection is rather diverse, including books in all four’languages.