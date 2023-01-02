Woman's BF 'unappreciative' of $1300 Christmas gift, so she regifts it; he's pissed.

AITA for re-gifting my boyfriend's Christmas present ($1300 laptop) to my sister?

I (23F) love my boyfriend (24M) and have been dating him for about two years. He has always been really supportive, and our relationship is great, so when it came time for Christmas, I wanted to get him something really special.

He has been complaining about his laptop for a while and has expressed the desire to upgrade to a newer model. I decided I would surprise him with a brand new laptop for Christmas.

I wanted to get him the best laptop I could, so for the weeks leading up to Christmas, when he'd complain about his laptop, I'd take these opportunities to casually ask him which laptop he liked, what he wanted in a new laptop, and so on. The main problem he had with his laptop was the speed.