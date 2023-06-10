Woman asks for advice after BF gets pissed she's 'flirting' with customer at work.

'I (F18) flirted with a customer even though I'm taken and now my boyfriend is mad.'

Okay, that title makes me sound absolutely terrible, I know. Some backstory- me (F18) and Terry* (M20) have been dating for a few years now. I'm bisexual, and he knows this.

I work at a pharmacy, and one of our regular customers Jean* (F70s) is a complete ray of sunshine, an absolute sweetheart, and she stops by like once every two weeks to pick up her medicine. Jean is a widow.

A few months back she picked up a medication that required verification she was over 21, and the system needed a driver's license ID even though she's obviously over 21. I played along and sternly asked her if she had her driver's license, and said 'I'm not sure you're over 21' playfully.