Woman asks for advice after BF gets pissed she's 'flirting' with customer at work.

Okay, that title makes me sound absolutely terrible, I know. Some backstory- me (F18) and Terry* (M20) have been dating for a few years now. I'm bisexual, and he knows this.
I work at a pharmacy, and one of our regular customers Jean* (F70s) is a complete ray of sunshine, an absolute sweetheart, and she stops by like once every two weeks to pick up her medicine. Jean is a widow.
A few months back she picked up a medication that required verification she was over 21, and the system needed a driver's license ID even though she's obviously over 21. I played along and sternly asked her if she had her driver's license, and said 'I'm not sure you're over 21' playfully.
She said 'oh dear' and laughed and it became a little joke, and she and I have been acquaintances if not distantly friends ever since. I see her, like I said, about every two weeks, and I always compliment her appearance or say I love her glasses, etc. She started going on walks for health and I'll compliment her figure or ask if I should look for her in the upcoming Olympics, etc.
Most recently, a few weeks ago, Terry stopped by my work and he was waiting in a seat when Jean came to get her medicine. She mentioned in passing that she had a date (yay!!!) lined up, and I mock gasped and asked if I was going to be invited to the wedding. She laughed and said only if she could come to mine, and that was basically the whole interaction.
I may have complimented her skin or her shoes or something. Terry was in a sour mood for the entire drive back to my house, and when I pressed him he said he didn't like how flirty I was with Jean.
Of course, I reassured him and told him that I'm just extra nice because she's on thirty different meds and a widow and I want to make her day a little better, but he says I'm 'crossing a line' and that 'taken girls shouldn't act that way.'
Now, on the one hand, I can see where he's coming from- if Jean was fifty years younger and I was saying this stuff to her at a party, I think there wouldn't be a doubt about it and I'd be overstepping a boundary if not outright cheating. But she's over seventy. A senior citizen. And I'm just trying to make her day a little better.
Part of me thinks it's actually comical that he feels threatened by this, but honestly I'm not sure. I guess I want to know now, am I actually overstepping my relationship's boundaries? Am I weird for a) 'flirting' with Jean and b) thinking it isn't a big deal?
This is kind of the only relationship I've ever been in, so I don't know whether it's normal to be upset about something like this. Advice would be appreciated!!
Chris71Mach1 says:
So stop flirting with people who you aren't dating. It ain't difficult.
MiniFridge9 OP responded:
I was just trying to be nice to her :(
dognutterslol writes:
Technically you flirted because technically that senior is a woman and youre bi and terry would still have a problem if you [hooked up with her], who wouldn't?
MiniFridge9 OP responded:
This is legit why he's mad at me, lol
feral_hippie says:
This doesn't sound like flirting at all. Is your boyfriend also the type to think a waitress is being flirtatious when she smiles at him politely during her shift?
MiniFridge9 OP responded:
Sometimes 😅😅 it always pisses me off. Like, no, she's not into you, she just has a job to do.
BornWeiner says:
He's upset because you were being nice to a senior citizen? The guys got major issues. Good luck with that. Are you allowed to have friends?
MiniFridge9 OP responded:
Yes, but this isn't the first time he's gotten angry or upset about how I treat my friends, complimenting them/giving some of my girl friends gym advice/etc
deannainwa says:
Good lord, I would not consider that flirting by any stretch of the imagination!
This woman sounds like a lovely individual and you no doubt make her visits to the pharmacy much more pleasant. She must look forward to your chats very much. Not many people would engage with an older customer and get to know them like you have.
You sound like a wonderful person; your boyfriend less so. He needs to get over his jealous insecurities and realize that 1) he is not the only friend you have, and 2) not all friendly interactions mean you are sexually attracted to a person.
Has your boyfriend always been like this? This is NOT normal behavior and he should not be acting this way. You are absolutely NOT overstepping your boundaries as far as your relationship goes, and he is free to take a hike if he can't handle you having friendships with other people of either sex.
MiniFridge9 OP responded:
I appreciate the kind words 💓💓 thank you so much!! My BF has always been like this to an extent- usually it's just getting upset if I talk to guys I know from school or work. That's part of what confuses me so much, is that this feels kinda like it's coming out of left field.
Synn0289 writes:
Your dude has some insecurity issues. I'm 36m, and I've worked in retail since I was 16. I have so many elderly widows that I 'compliment' like this all the time. I even have some that i 'flirt' with in a sense. It's all about making someone who needs it to smile and laugh. Just these few words can make a huge difference in their lives. SMH, he needs to grow up...
MiniFridge9 OP responded:
You get it! A big part of the job (and just being a decent person) is cheering up the people who need cheering up. He's never really had a 'service' type job, so he doesn't really get that. I just don't know how to show him that I'm not trying to bang the asthmatic 70-something-year-old with kidney problems.
My BF and I are meeting tomorrow afternoon so that I can discuss this with him. These comments have been a serious eye-opener to some of his red-flaggy behavior, and to be totally honest, I don't need any more of his BS.
I don't know if I'm going to break up with him over this but I'm seriously considering it and bare minimum I need to raise the issue with him. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and your advice, will update soon hopefully.