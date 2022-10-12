Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks for advice about boyfriend who treats her better than his puppy.

Woman asks for advice about boyfriend who treats her better than his puppy.

Amy Goldberg
Oct 12, 2022 | 9:57 PM
ADVERTISING

In a post in our AITA Facebook group, a woman asked for advice. Here's her story...

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content