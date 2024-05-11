'AITA for not cutting my brother off after the horrible prank he played on my husband?' UPDATED

My husband is furious that he won’t apologize and that I won’t ‘make him’ and yelled at me when I said that the only reason my brother had my phone was because he wasn’t there. I am trying to be empathetic, I know he feels guilty.

I’ve spoken to my therapist and she says the apathy I’m feeling is likely general and from lingering shock from the trauma, not solely because of him. But I didn’t say much about the prank.

My MIL has been texting me to say that my family is horribly cruel for the prank and that I should go no contact with my brother, and now my husband is saying the same.