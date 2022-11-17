Woman's fiancé leaves after learning 'she dated around.' Sister is on his side. AITA?

Judging people for their dating history is really unfair, but it happens all the time, especially in a small town. In this post on Reddit a woman has always judged her sister's "dating," and basically has a 'you reap what you sow' attitude. Now that her sister is engaged she's still judging her, and she wants people to say she's right to do so. Here's her story...

As a kid, I always looked up to my older sis because she was so cool, pretty, and the popular girl. I always tried to be like her, dressed like her, listen to her music, you get the idea. I was popular the 1st time I stepped through the HS door because I was basically a copy of her.