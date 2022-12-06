Woman's BF says she went too far getting his medical bills reduced; she's 'furious.'

"AITA for how I fought my boyfriend's medical bill, going 'too far'?"

My boyfriend had to go to the ER after a accident, and he got a truly ridiculous bill back. I offered to fight the bill for her because I've done it before, and he said sure. I went all-out, because honestly if we were out 5 grand, after insurance, that would fuck up our holiday plans pretty bad.

"So I..."

1. had him call the hospital and authorize me to handle his bill and access his medical records.

2. got an itemized bill and compared the prices for each code to the fair prices

3. called billing to dispute the bill, but was told that billing only collects bills, I'd need to contact admin to dispute

4. bounced around a call center for hours trying to get someone who was actually qualified for bill disputes, and getting nowhere