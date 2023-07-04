Daughter finds out she is dating her dad's ex, now she can't look at him. AITA?

So we decided to break it off.

I never told my daughter because it wasn't anything serious. Well, a month ago I got a call from my daughter telling me she went on an amazing date with a woman who she instantly connected with.

I was happy for her, and wished her the best with future encounters. Well, after a few weeks and several dates, they decided to make it official. So my daughter changed her relationship status on FB and posted a picture of her and my ex.

The wave of shock that rushed over me was to say the least, paralyzing. I didn't know what to do so I called my daughter and invited her over alone to talk.