Woman's husband cheats; she accidentally steals the other woman's man. UPDATED

Sometimes the universe lines up just when you need it.

One woman took to the forums to talk about her husband cheating. Unfortunately, not an uncommon topic. However, in this instance, she had started moving on with her life. She had found a man that she truly loved. The twist comes when she found out her new boyfriend was the former partner of the woman with whom her husband cheated. Now, she wants to know how to handle this soap opera level situation like an adult. This story has quite a few internet abbreviations. Most of them make sense in context, but we have include an index for reference.

EXH - ex husband

OW - other woman

DS - dear son

SAHM - stay at home mom

SM - social media

BBQ - barbecue, a party/gathering where food is grilled (this one is just for fun)

Please enjoy!