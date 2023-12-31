Woman's lone support for husband's guys' night tradition triggers fight with other wives.

throwawayaitawifey
Obligatory throwaway because I don’t want this tied to my main account.
Background: I’ve been with my husband for 6 years total, married for 2. We have no children and do not plan to.
My (27f) husband (32m) has a group of guys that he’s been friends with since elementary school. After college, they all moved back to the same area and several of them rented a house together until they started getting girlfriends and moving out. After they moved out, they still had guys’ night nearly every Friday until Covid happened.
They started back up a few months ago after restrictions in our area relaxed and the majority of the guys started getting tested regularly because of their jobs. There is one single guy (let’s call him “B”) left in the group and they meet at his house and hang out in the carport to drink a few beers and just shoot the breeze.
I’ve never had a problem with my husband “W” going guys’ night. He gets off work at 5 and is usually home no later than 8 every Friday. He never drives home drunk, and if he ever does have a few too many, I don’t mind going to pick him up. (I feel like I should note that we live the farthest away from B’s house, about 15 minutes.
All the other guys live within walking distance of B). Usually I bake cookies or other snacks for him to take with him to share with the guys. I also don’t mind driving other the other guys home if needed. If we have plans or anything, he doesn’t go.
Since the guys’ night has resumed, the other wives have been complaining about it. We’re friendly, but none of us are really good friends like our husbands are. We’ve tried to have a girls’ night while the guys have their night but most of them have kids and we really don’t have anything in common outside of our husbands. It was just awkward.
One of the guys “A” is married to “F” and they have a 1 year old baby. F has been particularly vocal about not wanting A to be out every Friday, as she wants help at home. The other wives backed her up and started a group chat asking that we present a “united front” to cancel guys’ night.
Here’s where I may be the asshole. I refused to side with them. It gives me time to unwind after work and it’s become part of my routine. So when the other wives told their husbands that they didn’t want guys’ night to happen anymore, I told W that I didn’t feel the same way and he should keep going. He enjoys it and he should get to see his friends regularly.
So after the confrontation, the other guys started in with “Why can’t you be cool like W’s wife?” Or “She lets him go, she even makes us cookies and picks him up” etc. A apparently made the comment, “I wish I was still single like B."
He can do whatever he wants and I miss that” All the other wives are livid, saying if we had been a united front like they planned, guys’ night would either be canceled or a less frequent occurrence (once a month). So am I the ahole?
*Edit: Some info to clear up some assumptions I’m seeing in the comments..... All the wives work. I do not know if the moms get nights to themselves like the guys do. I do not know the details of their family dynamics.
I do know all the wives have tried to have girls’ night amongst ourselves and it didn’t work because we have nothing in common. I’m pretty sure all the wives have other friends but I do not know when/how often they do things outside of the home.
I send cookies and treats because I make them for my blog, not just to make them for the guys. I did not respond to the original messages in the group chat. I found out that the wives confronted the guys, via my husband.
NTA.
"the other guys started in with “Why can’t you be cool like W’s wife?” Or “She lets him go, she even makes us cookies and picks him up” etc. A apparently made the comment “I wish I was still single like B. He can do whatever he wants and I miss that”"
Those guys are total aholes.
Imagine that, at the end of a work week, these guys want a night to relax and the wives take care of the kids alone to make it happen (they work too, I guarantee they too would love taking the night off). And instead of being appreciative, these dudes whine that their wives don't bake cookies or come pick them up despite being within walking distance.
If your spouse is taking care of the kids alone so that you can have a weekly night out, you make them a meal/snacks/cookies to show your appreciation and make their evening a touch easier. And you don't ask them to take the kids out at 8 pm, get everyone in their kids' seats and everything, just so you don't have to walk home or accept a lift from a friend.
The complaining didn’t start until after Covid restrictions lifted. I guess they got used to having the guys home every Friday during those few months. Before, it had been a standing weekly thing for nearly 10 years.
hammocks_
I mean covid has been half the lifespan of the 1 year old's life -- wanting your husband to cut back on leisure activities to help with a literal infant is not unreasonable.
jokeyhaha
NTA. The wives are aholes. The other guys are aholes. But this is also coming after being together for 25 years. Back when we had little ones, I likely would have understood the wives' position more. Weekly might be a bit much. Why not every other week or once a month as a compromise?
A lot has happened in the last 3 weeks, but I’m going to try to condense it for the the character limit. After reading all the replies together, W and I decided it would be best for him to confront his friends, particularly A.
He told them it wasn’t cool to try to throw me under the bus with their wives and that their wives, especially the ones with kids, need and deserve time to themselves too.
According to the guys, all the wives are getting time to themselves without the kids each week, with A’s wife F getting the most time out of anyone. She works until 4, but doesn’t pick up their baby until 7 everyday. She has a workout class 3x/week and a standing girls’ night every Wednesday where she doesn’t come home until 10-11pm. (A picks up the baby on Wednesdays)
W and I held a brief, socially distanced get-together in our yard to clear the air. I confirmed what the guys had said about the wives getting time and the wives admitted that they do, whether is manicures, gym time, book club, etc.
That’s when I found out about F’s social schedule) they then confirmed that all the guys were attentive and involved dads. W later told me he was sure his friends weren’t complete sh*tb@gz but was glad to have the reassurance)
Then it erupted into a fight between A & F, with A saying he only gets one hour a week to himself since he gets off at 7 and is home by 8. F broke down and started screaming that it wasn’t the time spent with his friends but his comments the following days. She then turned on me, literally pointed and screamed that it was my fault.
That during the lockdown, for the “first time in over 5 years”, she didn’t have to listen to A talk about me “all fng weekend.” I was shell shocked and didn’t know what to say but W jumped in and told her she could not talk to me like that and she should probably leave before she said something she couldn’t take back.
F left and A stayed. Afterwards, the other wives admitted they only agreed the ultimatum after F relentlessly persuaded and pushed them into it. I have never seen this side of F before so I had no idea she could be like this.
A has been sleeping at B’s house for almost 2 weeks now. He’s still been picking up/spending time with the baby, but he doesn’t sleep at his house. He says they’re going to try therapy, and if that doesn’t work, they’ll probably separate.
As much as I dislike the guy, I feel bad for him. Guys’ Night has resumed. I still send cookies, but W says he doesn’t bring me up and shuts the guys down if they try to talk about me.
Dang, sounds like that marriage was over, but it’s still not your fault. I think you sound like the convenient excuse F have to pick a fight.
This. F also sounds like a relentless bully. The wives were happy in their marriages and the division was fair. Instead of working on her own issues - she wound up pushing her "friends" (is she really their friend if she pulls this?)
To do something that would have built resentment in their own marriages. She also seems to be hyperbolic about things and views everything as an attack that requires a full on social attack.
It was great that everyone got together to talk through this problem together as a group instead of he said she said. It's unfortunately what A and F is going through but luckily the cause has been found so that it's not directed at you anymore. Your husband standing up for you is great and I'm glad the other wives came around as well.
I wish we had more clarification on what the deal was with Alex constantly bringing OP up to Fran. If they are cordial but not friendly, then why is he bringing her up at all? What does he say about her? It's very weird.
It could just be that OP is so relaxed about boy’s night and is constantly used as an example - doesn’t need to be that he’s interested, but if Alex is constantly “well OP doesn’t care, why do you”, I can see how it would breed resentment.
But Fran should still be directing that at Alex and actually communicating with him about it, not seething in silence for years then blowing up at OP, because that’s not healthy.