Woman's lone support for husband's guys' night tradition triggers fight with other wives.

I’ve never had a problem with my husband “W” going guys’ night. He gets off work at 5 and is usually home no later than 8 every Friday. He never drives home drunk, and if he ever does have a few too many, I don’t mind going to pick him up. (I feel like I should note that we live the farthest away from B’s house, about 15 minutes.

All the other guys live within walking distance of B). Usually I bake cookies or other snacks for him to take with him to share with the guys. I also don’t mind driving other the other guys home if needed. If we have plans or anything, he doesn’t go.