Guy's GF upset women do all work at Thanksgiving; he says, 'but they're the best cooks.'

Women are not treated differently or as "less than". They just happen to be the best with cooking. My girlfriend won't talk to me or return my messages. She's overreacting right? I can't see why she's mad like she is.

"My mom is a lawyer. My sister-in-law is an biologist. All of the women in my family are educated and have careers. Women are not treated differently or as 'less than.'"

So despite working they are still the ones who do all the work at home... that's pathetic on all of the men. The very,very least you can do is clean up