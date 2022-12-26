Women shows up unannounced to ex's for Xmas with their son; his fiancé leaves.

AITA for ruining Christmas Eve for my ex’s fiancée?

My ex’s family were complaining that they wouldn’t see our son on Christmas because I was going to spend it with my family. Since they live fairly close to my parents, I decided to drop by on Christmas Eve so they could see my son. I didn’t check in advance to see if my ex and his fiancée would be there, but unfortunately, they were.

My ex’s fiancée asked me why I was there and asked me to leave. I tried to explain I was only there so my ex’s family could see my son but she was yelling at me that I ruined everything and I was doing this on purpose. She left because I wouldn’t.