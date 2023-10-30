Wife kicks out husband over his 'sketchy' relationship with his 'work wife;' regrets it.

"AITA for kicking my husband out when he said 'Everyone has a workwife these days, it's sad that you don't.'"

canttodaylol

Basically, what the title says, but here's some context. So me (24F) and my husband (24M) met in second year of college and got married after college. I had only come to this country for graduation and stayed because I got a good job and a boyfriend.

As much as I love being here, in new environment, I never felt comfortable adopting western trends and practices. I was always a bit conservative and my husband had absolutely no problem with it. He was happy swapping out bar hangouts and getting drunk with a quiet night in the house.

I also never had any reason to suspect that he might be unfaithful. Although all his office stories, or at least most of it, revolved around a girl, "Amy." Again, never thought much of it.