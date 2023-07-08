Woman loses it after 'cheap' BF gets her the wrong watch. AITA?

For a while now, my girlfriend has been mentioning something about the Apple Watch. I said to her I will get it for your birthday in August. I showed her a couple of watches on Amazon that she might like. She literally picked it.
I showed her a YouTube review and even asked customer service (who apparently don’t know sh** at Amazon) if this watch could receive phone calls and text and be hooked up the phone network. The answers were all yes.
Next, I called our phone provider with her and requested an estimate on how much it would cost to add a Apple Watch to the LTE network. It was 15 dollars a month in which my gf agreed to the monthly payment.
So, after she personally saw it, saw reviews, received an estimate, and agreed that it would be her birthday gift, I decided to buy it early so that it would be somewhat of a surprise! So yesterday, I gave it to her and I said “guess what!!” She took it and opened the packaging and was thrilled!
So, I was like “let me call Verizon and we can get it hooked up immediately!” Turns out the 450 dollar series 8 41mm watch with gps was Bluetooth only. Which means it can not be hooked up to the network provider to be a stand alone device.
The network provider representative mentioned we need one with a certain number to make sure it’s compatible with LTE. This watch didn’t have that. Upon learning this information together, my girlfriend got so mad! Said this isn’t the one we picked out and I purposely went for the cheaper one!
Said I tried to dupe her so I could save a couple of bucks. She stormed out! Blamed me for everything.
I’m not rich, nor ever will be. 400 dollars was a lot of money for me, and this was her reaction. She was so ungrateful. I even said we can return it, get full refund and go to our network provider together and get one that is the correct one with the money we get refunded.
She said “no! I just have to deal with this one!” She even said she could have bought a watch for 20 bucks that does the same thing. Just trying to hurt me. Like what did I do that was so wrong….
I just wanted something to be a surprise for her even though she already knew what she was getting…. Gentleman of Reddit, what did I do? Did I make this mistake?
Woman of Reddit, same questions and, is there anything I should do different in the future. Please help.
I hate when people immediately jump to breaking up on these posts, but damn this would be a HUGE RED FLAG to me.
If after 3 years this is the way she acts especially the part at the end where she tries to hurt you emotionally, I'd personally be gone or at least heavily considering it. (Not that it matters, but I've currently been in a serious relationship for over a year now.)
Also, you did nothing wrong and seem to have gone above and beyond to try and avoid this happening in the first place.
Your GF is being ridiculously ungrateful and childish.
You offered a real solution and she completely shot it down to be petty. Homie do I even have to say how big of a red flag that is when she's willing to fuck herself over to be petty. What else will she be willing to do to be spiteful or keep a reason to be mad at you?
Return the watch. Done.
If you spending that much money on her wasn’t worth it, she can buy her own.
Something tells me “it’s not about the watch” and that she may be thinking or feeling things she’s not communicating very well.
Perhaps her reaction has spoiled your trust, but if you want to mend things maybe start by asking her more about her reaction with compassion and she if she’s feeling deeper concerns about the relationship.
This kind of attempt, even if she’s in the wrong here, could help decide if the relationship is worth repairing.
If I got my girlfriend a $400 gift and she got pissed and threw it back in my face, it’s over.
It’s not even about the $400, this behavior is so intolerable in someone you’re going to be with long term, it’s basically an advertisement of your future with an entitled selfish asshole
When someone shows you their true colors, believe them
I am considering [breaking up], trust me. It’s the first time I have been considering it. We live together, and it would be ugly if I did, but of course in the end of it I have to do what is right for me.
I want to point out that this is a new reaction from her, she has always been head over heels for anything I get her, I’m unsure why this is different. To me the love her and I provide each other, and the memories we create are far more valuable to me than anything materialistic.
I sent a post text stating I don’t want to fight over this. We love each other, and we can correct this, it was an honest mistake that I did everything I could to not make.
It’s very heart wrenching because she has given me more than anyone else ever has. And it would be sad to see it end like this. You know?