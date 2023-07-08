Woman loses it after 'cheap' BF gets her the wrong watch. AITA?

She said “no! I just have to deal with this one!” She even said she could have bought a watch for 20 bucks that does the same thing. Just trying to hurt me. Like what did I do that was so wrong….

I just wanted something to be a surprise for her even though she already knew what she was getting…. Gentleman of Reddit, what did I do? Did I make this mistake?

Woman of Reddit, same questions and, is there anything I should do different in the future. Please help.

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

RustyLickRich

I hate when people immediately jump to breaking up on these posts, but damn this would be a HUGE RED FLAG to me.