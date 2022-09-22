Woman asks if she was wrong to feed her dog 'table scraps' from dinner her BF made.

I(24F) have been dating Jay(28M) for four months. He is handsome, smart, funny, well-educated, has an awesome job, and is a sweetheart. Sunday he had a whole day planned for us.
We were going to walk a nature trail and then go back to his place for dinner he was making. I was so excited because it was going to be the first time I'd be at his house. Since we were hiking he said I could bring my dog Shelby with us.
He made us a roast and some vegetables for dinner. I finished my plate before Jay did and took it to the kitchen. There was still about half the roast left and it was close to Shelby's dinner time so I took half of the half of roast and some still raw vegetables from the fridge to put on a plate for Shelby.