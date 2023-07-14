Woman gets existential after she refuses to wash her hubby's 'special popcorn bucket.'

When this woman is irritated with her 'lazy' husband, she asks Reddit:
My husband likes to buy a popcorn bucket each year from AMC and stops by on occasion to get it filled. I don't like popcorn (shocking, I know) so I never eat his popcorn when he gets the bucket filled.
I do essentially all of the dishwashing for things that need to be washed by hand (which is usually about 5 dishes a day); he does unload the dishwasher but it's less than half the times.
He got his bucket filled the other day and finally finished eating the popcorn about 4 days later and placed it in the sink.
I would place it back on the counter in order to have room to wash the other dishes and the bucket would end up back in the sink every day until he finally said, 'Oh, so you're not going to wash the bucket?' I put it back on the counter and walked away. He never washed it.
AITA for not washing it? In terms of household chores, I do: dishwashing, laundry for 4 people, cleaning, lawn care (2.8 acres), and half of the childcare. I also homeschooled for 2 years 2020-2021 (4-year-old and 7-year-old).
He does: fixing household technology when it goes down, feeds the animals (2 dogs and 2 cats), takes garbage and recycling to the curb once a week. I also do the grocery shopping, cook a meal most nights for the 4 of us, and clean up after cooking. Both of us work full time. AITA?
penreasonable writes:
NTA he had the time to keep putting it back in the sink but not the time to wash it out himself? Does he also leave cups for you to do? Random forks or spoons? Instead of just washing a single item himself?
The chores are not divided equally, re-evaluate the chore distribution to reflect a more fair daily/weekly chore duty for both of you because you are washing dishes, washing clothes and cleaning on a daily basis while his only daily chore is feeding the pets.
Even if dish washing is your job, it doesn't stop the other co-existing adult to wash a dish or two they have made extra outside the normal dishes for meals, it's called respect and being a competent adult.
What next, vacuuming the floors is your job so if he spilt popcorn on the floor he would leave it for you to clean because 'it's your chore' no! Chores aside, people still clean up after themselves to a degree outside of their elected chore duties.
It gets really easy to make messes when it's not your chore to clean if you see things being mine/your chore/job around a family home, like making extra dishes, dirty clothes, leaving spills ect.
kelvingaus00 writes:
NTA. I have a popcorn bucket and whoever finishes the last gets to wash it. If I bring it home empty I wash it. If my wife finishes it off she washes it but I always ask. I don't eat leftover popcorn so if she doesn't want it I dump it and wash. It takes less than a minute to wash so seriously it's not really even a chore.
He needs to step up on the chores though. My wife probably does a good 30% of the chores which is probably more than her share considering the kids are all old enough to do chores.
goldmemenber0 writes:
NTA. Throw the whole man away. Seriously though, I would go on a full on strike. Let’s be real. He’s a misogynistic slob. Your kids are learning a damaging lesson. For themselves. And for society.