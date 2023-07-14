Woman gets existential after she refuses to wash her hubby's 'special popcorn bucket.'

When this woman is irritated with her 'lazy' husband, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not washing my husband's popcorn bucket?'

My husband likes to buy a popcorn bucket each year from AMC and stops by on occasion to get it filled. I don't like popcorn (shocking, I know) so I never eat his popcorn when he gets the bucket filled.

I do essentially all of the dishwashing for things that need to be washed by hand (which is usually about 5 dishes a day); he does unload the dishwasher but it's less than half the times.

He got his bucket filled the other day and finally finished eating the popcorn about 4 days later and placed it in the sink.