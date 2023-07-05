Man charges friends for his 'restaurant quality' home cooked meals. Friends won't pay.

When this man feels taken advantage of by his friends, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for Charging My Friends for My Homemade Meals?'

I (29M) have always been passionate about cooking and experimenting with new recipes. Over time, my culinary skills have developed, and I have become quite adept at creating delicious and unique homemade meals. Many of my friends have tasted my creations and have expressed their love for my cooking.

Lately, my friends have been requesting that I cook for them on a regular basis, as they find my meals to be restaurant-quality and a delightful change from their usual routine. While I enjoy cooking for others and seeing them appreciate my food, it is quite time-consuming and requires a lot of effort on my part.