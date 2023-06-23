Woman forces 'aging' father to do chores. He's 'not having it.' AITA?

When this woman is disappointed in her father, she asks Reddit:
I (20F) have been at home with just my dad (53M) for the past couple of days. Normally my mom and younger brother are also at home, but they are currently across the country for several days for my brother to go to different football camps at various colleges.
My dad and I have never been home alone together for more than a couple hours for as long as I can remember, and it maybe has never happened in my lifetime up until this point. Now I’m starting to understand why chores have been such a point of contention for my parents and why my mother has grown so resentful of him over the years.
I made sure to let my dad know I would be working long hours this week at my summer job and would probably not be able to be as helpful as normal with chores. He seemed fine with it and understood.
Yesterday I was at work in the Texas heat (we’re under an excessive heat advisory and temps have been well into the 100s) for TWELVE hours—from 8am to 8pm. When I came home, all I did was eat some leftovers and go to sleep. I was exhausted.
My dad does not have work at all this week as he is lucky enough to have a job where he works remotely one or two days a week occasionally and still makes lots of money.
I came home from work today around 3pm, and he was sitting on the couch. I walked into the kitchen, and the same dishes from the day before were in the sink, the dishwasher had not been unloaded from the day before, and he left me a NOTE saying that the clothes in the dryer (that my mom had washed) needed to be folded and put away.
I have no problem helping (especially since I’m home earlier today), but he has not done any housework for the two days that my mom has been gone. I didn’t realize just how lazy he was until now.
I texted my mom, absolutely furious, and all she said was “he’s just spoiled”. I confronted him about the dishes and asked why they hadn’t been unloaded from the dishwasher since he’d been home all day. He didn’t have much of an answer and mostly pretended he couldn’t hear me over the tv.
I told him I felt that he needed to be more helpful and he went on a tangent about how he doesn’t have to do anything because he provides money for our family and could take it away in an instant and that I needed to be a little more grateful.
He also said it’s not that big of a deal and that I should just do it so it would be done. I thought to myself, if that’s his mentality, then why didn’t he do it? At least unload the dishwasher and let me reload. Just do SOMETHING.
I’m feeling indignant and have no desire to clean up after someone who flat-out refuses to help, even though the dirtiness of the house is really starting to get on my nerves and I want to just clean up everything so that way it isn’t so disgusting anymore. AITA?
previouswerewolf writes:
NTA. Your dad is definitely the AH here and particularly for this statement here. He works a remote job, works once or twice a week, and has the WHOLE WEEK OFF. You're working 12 hours in temperatures of 100+° and he expects you to be the one to pick up all the chores? No freaking way.
This is absolutely screaming old-fashioned misogyny. I bet he's one of those who thinks 'tHe WoMeN aRe mEaNt tO dO tHe HoUsEWorK, nOt tHe MeN' regardless of the amount of work women do in and out of the household.
lele90210 writes:
NTA it’s genuinely concerning when a man earns money that they’d be earning ANYWAY regardless of whether they had a partner and/or kids, and threatens to take it away when asked to clear up a mess they contribute to.
It’s horribly common. I don’t know where this entitlement comes from. Why don’t men like this just stay single and enjoy their money ON THEIR OWN instead of making the women they marry and help create do it for free?
willingmoon writes:
NTA. Your dad should be pulling his weight when it comes to basic chores, especially when you're working long hours and dealing with that crazy Texas heat. It's not fair for him to leave everything for you to handle. And leaving a note? Seriously? That's just lazy.
I get that he provides for the family, but that doesn't mean he gets a free pass on doing housework. You deserve some help and appreciation too. Maybe it's time to sit down with him and have a heart-to-heart about sharing the load.
Cleaning up after someone who refuses to help is super frustrating, but hang in there and stand up for yourself. You're not in the wrong for expecting him to step up.