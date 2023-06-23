Woman forces 'aging' father to do chores. He's 'not having it.' AITA?

When this woman is disappointed in her father, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for insisting my dad needs to be involved in basic chores?'

I (20F) have been at home with just my dad (53M) for the past couple of days. Normally my mom and younger brother are also at home, but they are currently across the country for several days for my brother to go to different football camps at various colleges.

My dad and I have never been home alone together for more than a couple hours for as long as I can remember, and it maybe has never happened in my lifetime up until this point. Now I’m starting to understand why chores have been such a point of contention for my parents and why my mother has grown so resentful of him over the years.