I had never heard of "purity culture," myself. But the thing about having access to a brand Twitter account is the benefit of a completely alien timeline, one populated by all the viral tweets and algorithmic word-snacks deemed worth of @someecards by the three engineers Elon Musk has allowed to keep their jobs.

Today, I stumbled across a tweet by one Zach W. Lambert, an Austin pastor who sent out a missive about "purity culture."