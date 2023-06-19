Woman makes plan to kick out brother and parents waiting on a 'miracle from God.'

It can be deeply painful to set hard boundaries with family, even when it's clearly the healthiest thing for you.

Boundaries can feel like a rejection to people who've never set any, and the backlash can manifest as equal parts pain and manipulation. Especially, when people lean on beliefs that 'blood is thicker' no matter what.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for kicking out her parents and brother, potentially making them homeless.

She wrote:

AITA for being the reason my parents and brother may become homeless?

Let me preface this post by saying I love my family but I can't live with them anymore. I'm a single mom (34) and I’m doing my best to provide my daughter (15) with a good life. Right now, my parents (55, 58) and brother (32) live with me in a 2-bedroom apartment, which means I share a bedroom with my daughter.