Teen tells parents she doesn't care about church, they say 'find another place to live.'

Breaking out of the religious upbringing your parents carved out for you can be really difficult, but it's important to be honest about what you truly believe.
Sadly, religious family members don't always want to hear about your change of heart, and it can create serious rifts in the family dynamic. In some cases for young people, it can even threaten their housing and safety.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my parents I'm never stepping foot in church again, and I don't care that it's important to them?
My (18F) parents are catholic, I'm an atheist. I didn't do my confirmation (they tried to make me but that's not how it works) but I stil had to go to church with them. Every f**king Sunday, no matter where I was or what I was doing, "sundays are for god" they always said, so nothing was as important.