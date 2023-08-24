Woman who makes 6x GF's salary asks for 'half' the rent costs on house she already owns.

Splitting costs as a couple can be incredibly stressful to navigate, particularly if you're at different income levels. But ignoring it won't make it go away, something's got to give eventually - whether it's your ideals about money or the relationship itself.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for wanting her GF to pay rent and utilities to live in her house she already owns. She wrote:

'AITA for wanting my girlfriend to pay rent and utilities to live in my house?'

We’re both women so no sexist comments. We currently live separately and are talking about moving in together except we’ve hit a snag. She rents and pays roughly $3000 in rent, utilities, and insurance. I outright own a house that my brothers gave to me as a graduation gift. My utilities, insurance, and property tax is roughly $2500 a month.