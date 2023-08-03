Man asks if he can order ice cream after closing time, staff is clearly annoyed. AITA?

No one wants to be the rude customer who makes restaurant staff stay at work past their shift time. At the same time, if the doors are open, most of us are going to walk right in and order.

Reading a situation to gauge whether you're accidentally the 'bad customer' can be trickier than it sounds. Luckily, the internet, with all its bevy of perspectives, is a great place to learn to read these situations.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for ordering ice cream and cake after closing time.

He wrote:

AITA for ordering after the staff told me they are still serving?