The 5 most entitled eaters of the year, so far.

In-person dining is thriving in this after-pandemic world, and everyone wants to enjoy of one life's truly great privleges — eating dinner at a restaurant and acting completley inhuman in every sense. On Reddit's incredible Serverlife community, stories abound of truly ridiculous, entitled, or just plain confused customers. These are those tales — the best of the year, so far.
A guest (B) walked into our restaurant in the middle of a Saturday night dinner rush. She asked to speak to a manager. The manager (A) approached her. This is what happened:
B: Hi. I was here three weeks ago for dinner. We ordered a side of bread, and it was just awful. It was hard as a rock. Completely inedible.
A: I’m very sorry to hear—
B (produces a ziplock bag with bread in it) See?
A: You saved the bread…
B: Yes. I stored it in my freezer. Look how hard it is.
A (looking at the bag, dumbfounded): ….It’s frozen.
B: I want my money back. Or at least a gift card for the amount.
A: Did you bring this up to your server when you were here? Three weeks ago?
B: No. I was with my daughter and thought she might be embarrassed.
A: You think…
B: This bread was terrible. I want my money back.
A gave this woman a gift card for $4. Probably just enough to cover parking. As she turned to leave, A called her back and asked for the bag so she could pass the message along to the chef. It is still hanging up in the kitchen. It’s our mascot now.
I work at a sushi restaurant and the stupidity that comes in is staggering. Most of it has to do when people freak out that the fish is raw. Yeeaaahhhh dude that’s literally what sushi is.
Anyway, couple comes in to lunch the other day and orders the Omakase. It’s a multi course chef's choice best of the best. $110 a person. I explain first course will be sashimi, second course sushi, third course desert.
They’re all smiles and thumbs up. We drop the absolutely massive bowl of sashimi. The smiles falter and within a minute I’m being called back to the table and they ask us to take back all this beautiful fish and cook it.
I explain we can’t cook the fish but the chefs can sear it with a blowtorch. They want that. The chef spends about 10 minutes blasting each fish muttering “what’s worse than stupid? That’s what this is” we drop their now mangled food off, they take a bite, then ask for the check. “Do you want the sushi course?” “No” “how about the dessert to go?” “No”
This is where the debate came in. I was feeling extra spicy so I said keep the bill as it is, my self and the menu explained what the order was and they both had smartphones to do even a little googling on what they were about to spend $220 on.
Another server felt bad and said they didn’t eat don’t charge them anything. We met in the middle and only charged them for one order. Which I believe was the correct move. The other server kept insisting that she felt bad because they were spending all this money in food they didn’t eat.
I maintain that if you’re about to spend a lot of money on food you should be sure it’s food you’re going to enjoy. If you walk into a sushi restaurant, order the chef's choice, and are expecting cooked food that’s a level of either stupidity or ignorance that I will be charging you for.
What’s everyone’s thoughts?
I had this customer come in. I work at a middle to upper price ranged NOLA style mom and pop seafood restaurant. They sit down start looking at the menu — I take the drink order, come back ask if they are ready or need a few minutes. She looks at me like I have seven heads and says she needs a few minutes.
Do a round and come back and again the same dumbfounded look of massive confusion. So I say 'I know the menu can be a lot of info can I make any suggestions or do you have any questions?'
Just for reference. Daily we serve Market Price 5 different types of crab 5 different types of shrimp 2 different types of Lobster tail its 90% seafood 80% of which is shellfish so at least 40% of my tables need some kind of help navigating the menu.
She replied, this isn't Ruby Tuesdays?
WTF. Burger King looks more like a Ruby Tuesdays then my place. NOTHING about our menu decore signage server attire color scheme layout bar outside decor or name our name is 4 words not 2 says Ruby Tuesdays.
Edit: The closest Ruby Tuesdays is over 3hrs from my place.
Edit: This was around 2pm on a Monday. She was dressed in scrubs like a nurse or tech would wear. Not visibly intoxicated and it was only 60 and rainy so I dont think heat was an issue.
Edit: Because I have had to reply to this. The reason I am posting this is because even after I had to assure her we ARE NOT Ruby Tuesday's she stayed. And was a dooche because we didnt serve anything close to Ruby Tuesday's style food she was pissy about everything and tipped nothing.
Because it was my fault she ate at a place that wasnt Ruby Tuesday's. Because she cant or didnt read.
i had an 18-top full of vegans last night. i work at Outback. last night i also learned that the lack of vegan options at outback was entirely my fault and they will never dine at another outback ever again since EYEEE, a 23 year old female bottom line worker at a billion+ dollar chain restaurant, couldn't accommodate to their 'vegan palette.'
which i totally get. if i were vegan i would be eating at steakhouses ALL the time:D $500 bill (somehow) and no tip. literally kick rocks.