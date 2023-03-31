17 tried-and-true ways to determine whether or not you're dining at a bad restaurant.

While most restaurant owners and staff members are simply trying their best, there are some establishments that make customers wonder if they're trying to give everyone casual food poisoning...

It's important to cut people some slack when it comes to your stressed server forgetting your diet coke, but it's hard to ignore the party of cockroaches in the corner of the back bathroom. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a Red Flag that you are in a bad restaurant?" people were ready to share their favorite way to determine whether or not they're in a restaurant that's one suspicious puddle away from shutting down for health code violations. Where's Gordon Ramsay when you need him to emerge from under an old lady disguise?

1.

You’re there only one there - Neither_Presence_522

2.

There’s carpet - Weinertotheface3

3.

lipstick on the coffee cups. - winkersnacc

4.