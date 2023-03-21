Man upset chef gf told him he isn't qualified to wash dishes in her restaurant.

This might be a tough mess to clean up.

One man got into an unexpected fight with his chef girlfriend when he thought he was trying to be helpful. She was overwhelmed doing multiple jobs at her highend restaurant on top of being the head chef. When he offered to help with the dishes, he had no idea the cabinet he was opening.

AITA for saying dishwashing is unskilled labor?

Infinite_Low_110

I've been seeing this girl for 3 months who I'm pretty into. She's a professional chef, hot, and a basically a badass. She smokes pot and drinks a lot more than me but other than that I have no complaints.

She's very assertive because she has to be in her line of work and luckily I'm into that (if you know what I mean).