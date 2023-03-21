Man upset chef gf told him he isn't qualified to wash dishes in her restaurant.

One man got into an unexpected fight with his chef girlfriend when he thought he was trying to be helpful. She was overwhelmed doing multiple jobs at her highend restaurant on top of being the head chef. When he offered to help with the dishes, he had no idea the cabinet he was opening.
I've been seeing this girl for 3 months who I'm pretty into. She's a professional chef, hot, and a basically a badass. She smokes pot and drinks a lot more than me but other than that I have no complaints.
She's very assertive because she has to be in her line of work and luckily I'm into that (if you know what I mean).
She works at an upscale bar (hence the drinking) where the food is really important and she's super talented so her dishes get written up in our local media which is so cool.