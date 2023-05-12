Rude women tries to avoid paying tax at store, cashier maliciously complies.

Working retail during Black Friday might be one of the worst jobs ever. Shoppers are ruder, more violent, and will do anything for a deal. Sometimes the rude deal seekers get a plate of just desserts.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a woman making a cashier's life miserable does not get the deal she expects.

She writes:

Years ago, I worked as an assistant manager for a retail store in art supplies. My store was in a relatively affluent area, and we got many bored housewives who’d drop $500 because they wanted a hobby.

So one year, the company offered a 1-day-only coupon for Black Friday. The store was swamped. Saturday was swamped. Sunday was swamped.