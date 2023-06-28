15 people share the moment of 'evil genius' they actually went through with.

There's nothing quite like a lightbulb moment where you feel like the biggest genius in the world.

Perhaps the only thing rivaling a lightbulb moment is an evil genius lightbulb moment where the critical thinking skills of all the villains in the world have congregated in your skull. The ultimate question, in these moments, is whether to fully tap into the evil ideation or not.

In a popular Ask Reddit post, people shared the evil lightbulb moments they decided to follow through on.

1. From OP:

Here's mine, from age 10. My babysitter was the sweetest lady...until she waved 'bye' to my parents and shut the door. It was summer and hot as all hell, Georgia humidity being what it is. I was stuck for a weekend with the 'sitter and her (bratty, violent) daughter, Tracy. This kid was a spitter and a slapper, always going for my face with either a mouthful of saliva or a clawed hand.