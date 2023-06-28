15 people share the moment of 'evil genius' they actually went through with.

There's nothing quite like a lightbulb moment where you feel like the biggest genius in the world.
Perhaps the only thing rivaling a lightbulb moment is an evil genius lightbulb moment where the critical thinking skills of all the villains in the world have congregated in your skull. The ultimate question, in these moments, is whether to fully tap into the evil ideation or not.
Here's mine, from age 10. My babysitter was the sweetest lady...until she waved 'bye' to my parents and shut the door. It was summer and hot as all hell, Georgia humidity being what it is. I was stuck for a weekend with the 'sitter and her (bratty, violent) daughter, Tracy. This kid was a spitter and a slapper, always going for my face with either a mouthful of saliva or a clawed hand.
She was a year older than me and had the benefit of Mommy always taking her side and punishing me for fighting back. Anyway...I finally decided (after being spat on all morning), that I couldn't take it anymore. I spat back, inducing a scream from the mean girl that would make one think I slashed her face with a knife.
Her mother came rushing toward us from the rear bedroom (where she usually read romance novels and didn't actually babysit) and got spun a tall tale about how I just...outta nowhere...spit on her daughter. And OF COURSE she didn't spit on me! I just did it outta nowhere.
'Get outside!' her Mom told me...and I did as I was told. I was informed that she was going to let us watch Lady and the Tramp, but now (since I wanted to act ugly) it'd just be the two of them in the back room with the A/C unit cranking, watchin' a classic while I sat outside alone in the hot...hot...hot...HOT backyard.
I remember it clearly: I could look into the window of that room and see them, cuddled up while the movie played. I strained to hear the music and the dialogue, but couldn't make out much.
The window was filthy. After about twenty sweaty minutes, I couldn't fight the thirst anymore. I rapped on the window lightly and they both jumped. Angrily turning to me, Tracy got close to the window with a 'f#$k you!' face.
I mimicked drinking something and asked if I could come in and get some water.
'I'll bring you some in a little bit!' the mom shouted and closed the (somewhat sheer) curtains so that I could only make out blocky shapes and a dim, blinking light that was Lady and the Tramp.
They turned the tv up really loud, in case I wanted to protest. I hopped off the trash can that I was standing on and turned my attention to the (old as dirt) dog that really didn't like people anymore. (Can't really blame her, with parents like that.) I stared at her sniffing around and watched her take a watery s$%t in the grass. And then it struck me.
I plucked some big leaves from a tree and picked the s^&t up. I walked carefully, quietly to the back of the A/C unit...and I smeared that dogs%^t all over the grates that (I assumed) air was filtered through in order to get into the room. I was right. It didn't take too long for them to notice. Tracy got up and looked over the bed, as though she might find a fresh pile of shit on the floor.
Seeing nothing, she laid back down, only to get up again a short while later and give the floor a more thorough look. I could hardly contain my glee...and I really didn't have to, as the tv was up so loud.They both got up, hit pause, and I rushed to the broken swingset, pretending I'd been there since they shut the curtains.
The babysitter called my name and, for a moment, I thought I was dead. Instead, a fat hand with a glorious cup of water poked out of a sliding glass door and I drank it with an unusual amount of satisfaction. She let me come back in not too long after that. I asked if we could watch the movie (when really I just wanted to see how bad it smelled) and she (in a bitter, bitter voice) said:
'No.'
That's all. She had to bring her pillows and stuff out to the living room to read her book, the fat, sweaty b$%h.
OK. Had to get that out.
Your turn!
Not me but a friend back in first grade did this. It was art time so everyone was making shapes out of clay. His creations kept getting smashed by the class bully. This stopped after he embedded a needle inside his clay volcano. It went through the bully's hand. Friend got in trouble- it was worth it he said.
Maybe this applies...I worked for a large multinational company that makes bleach. The entire IT department (150+ people) were told their jobs had been outsourced to Costa Rica via HP. Oh and we had to train our replacements...joy. The particular IT function I was in took me a year to learn, and I'm not stupid. There were 7 of us in this department. They gave us 2 weeks to train our replacements.
Yeah, you see where this is going? Majority of the time our 'replacements' were there, they were glued to YouTube. We explained many times to those who would care that these people were not getting it and didn't care they weren't getting it. It was generally taken that we were just trying to keep our jobs.
Fast forward to 6 weeks after we had been let go. Each of us gets a semi panicked/plea-full call from someone at 'the bleach company' basically saying 'HELP!' In the 6 weeks since we left, HP had let the requests back up to over 6 times what we normally had in queue. 6 times the amount! Well, we all got together for lunch and discussed.
(I had gotten a new job by this point and wanted to stay.) I recommended they each call HP back and say 'Sure, I'll help... $100/hr' Wonderfully, they all did. End of the story...3 people were brought back as contractors for 3 years, making 3-4 times where they were paid as employees. Mission accomplished.
:When I was 13, in what would probably be called middle school in America, I was being bullied by a thuggish twat. Once, I stayed after school for an hour to do a test that I missed, and when I came back to the classroom I saw that the bully's locker was wide open, and his phone was in it.
I thought about taking and destroying the phone, but I decided that, instead, I would set a passcode for it. The next morning I saw him repeatedly try to use his phone, and repeatedly be told that his password was incorrect. Eventually he threw it against the wall and broke it out of frustration. He deserved it.
When I was in high school during my second hour physics class I routinely had a bottle of sprite with me. Everyday the kid behind me would wait for me to get up and then would grab it and chug half of it as fast as he could. So one day I took it home and filled it back up with white vinegar and brought it with me the next day.
As usual I wandered off when I knew he was looking he grabbed it started chugging and immediately ran to the sink and threw up. I laughed my ass off for awhile he had to try and explain himself to the teacher and my sprite went unmolested for the rest of the semester.
OK here we go. It the year was 1992. I was in second grade, and my friends and I would always build the sweetest of sandcastles in the sand box at each recess. As our recess would end, the fourth graders would be released from their lunch and come storming in. Each and every day, one of them would come flying into the sandbox with one purpose: to kick down our beautiful feat of sand engineering.
This happened for weeks. Finally, I became fed up. My army of second graders and I found a pile of cinder blocks down near the woods near our playground. We piled the blocks TWO high and covered them with sand.
Then we took some time to make the structure appear like any one of our standard sand castles. Fourth graders let out, one comes zooming on down, winds up for a huge kick...and breaks his foot. I have, to this day, felt not one semblance of guilt. F#$ker got his.
In college I was sharing a dormroom with two of my best friends from high school. I love my friends like brothers, but we could be dicks to one another pretty badly. Chris unfortunately crossed a line and unleashed the f#$king fury with me when he popped the lock on our bathroom and snapped a Polaroid picture of me while I was on the john one night.
He then tossed said photo out the window of our 13th floor dormroom for anybody to find. In the days that followed I learned to pop the lock on our shower door (it was basically a closet size room with only a shower) and also set about getting several pitchers of water to nearly freezing temperatures, just cold enough that ice started to form on the surface. I bided my time.
Eventually Chris went to take one of his weekly 'spa showers' where he said he cranked the hot water on full and basically just sat under it for about an hour. I waited a bit for him to hit the hottest water temperature then I rallied the rest of my dormmates, handed out pitchers of ice water, then quietly popped the lock and opened the door to the shower.
In hindsight we probably could have killed him by dumping ice water on him when he was as hot as he was, but at the time hearing him scream like a little girl and fall down in the shower was well worth it.
Edit 1:
Well f#$k, Reddit has shattered my long held illusions yet again. Yeah, I had never thought about him fapping while he was in there, but now it makes perfect sense, and I have no idea why it never occured to me before.
Also the bit about it potentially killing him, eh, it was something that I'd always been told about dumping cold water on people who are really hot, that the rapid change in temperature can cause a person to go into shock. Apparently I've been lied to my entire life about this as well.
I ran track in middle school, and I routinely brought a huge bottle of Gatorade to practice. Someone kept on stealing/drinking my Gatorade. I had an idea of who it was, but I never said anything. My mom told me to rub hot peppers on the rim of the bottle, so I did that. After that, no one ever stole my Gatorades again :)
I lived in a very large house (former frat house mansion) that was being used as a boarding house. Communal kitchen, bathrooms and entertainment rooms that all 20+ people shared. We were sure which person was eating everyone else's food, but we couldn't prove it.
After work on Friday one of the other guys and I made brownies with chocolate exlax. We put them in the refrigerator with a note to NOT eat them. We took off for the weekend for a hike. We come back on Sunday night to find 1/3 eaten and no toilet paper in the entire house.
Everyone thought it was hilarious except the one guy we all suspected of stealing food. The suspected food thief left a passive/aggressive note saying he was also sick of people stealing food so he upped the ante by leaving rat poison in his food.
This was not exactly 'evil,' but was definitely a manifestation of my lukewarm hatred for the targeted individuals. When I was growing up, I had a best friend, Chris, who would come stay over for a week or so at a time. I rarely saw him and we lived very far apart, so these extended visits were the only time I spent with him. Also I lived in a very rural area so reaching my house was difficult.
During one of these visits, when we were both 11, I learned that two other boys (some of our closest 'neighbors' from about 20 minutes up the road), brothers and sons of a good friend of my mom's, would be joining us for lunch one day so our moms could visit. With days to plan and hundreds of acres of forest, a treehouse, and 11-year-old imagination at our disposal, we hatched a plot.
Let me first explain why these brothers warranted such a hostile welcome. They were rich spoiled brats, and were the most entitled individuals I had ever met. The older one, 13, considered himself a 'rapper,' and went so far as to have his daddy keep his precious 'lyrics' in a safe, because he was convinced he would be famous one day.
This is the kind of kid that uses 'n#$%a' as a space filler (even though he's as white as they come) and would steal things from other kids (including my favorite world industries tech deck. I will never forget that) just because he thought he was a little thug. The younger one wasn't nearly as bad, but tried to emulate his brother, and thus could also be a s$%tfuck of incredible magnitude.
Anyway, Chris and I decided to send them on a 'scavenger hunt' of sorts, the goal of which would be to find us. We hid clues to our location all over the property. We lured them in by placing a walkie talkie in my tree house, which is near our driveway - as they got out of their car, they heard our 'voices' coming from the tree house, though we were at a vantage point high in a redwood tree a good distance away.
Chris, who even at 11 was incredibly athletic, was able to lock the fort from the inside (it had a trap door) and shimmy his way down. From there we explained to them that if they wanted us to come down, they would have to play our little game. they totally bought it, and proceeded to fight their way through thick brush to the remote locations in which we had hidden clues.
They were completely covered in thorns and stickers that are EXTREMELY uncomfortable. there must have been a dozen clues, and they obediently sought each one.
Over the next couple hours, we fought back laughter from our vantage point high in a tree as we watched them become extremely frustrated with our antics; they would regularly return to the treehouse and loudly plead for us to come down before begrudgingly returning to the hunt.
By the time they had made it through the clues their mom was ready to go, and we never actually had to interact with them, and we watched them climb back into their pristine BMW 5 series covered in thorns, red in the face with frustration, and utterly exhausted. I still rate this among my greatest accomplishments.
TL;DR: Young troll tricks two @$$hole kids into going on a sh#$%y, unwinnable scavenger hunt that left them covered in thorns and frustrated.
Being a special ed kid I had my share of abuse and for the most part got used to it. One day in my sophmore year of high-school one of the jocks knocked my lunch tray on the floor as I was heading for a table and he stood there with a few of his friends saying 'eat it off the floor like a good little r#$ard.'
I just quietly stood up and walked away as they continued yelling at me and saying 'come back here you r#$ard'.
At that point my hunger kicked in so I went back to the lunch counter and got another lunch and went to the table and that jock came back with his friends and had his friends hold me down as he spit all over my lunch, then he grabbed the tray and dumped all the spit-covered food on my lap and said 'oh, the little r#*ard had an accident'.
I later walked over to his truck and poured sugar in the gas tank. A week later his parents bought him a brand new F-250 pickup, he had some nice brand new shiny chrome rims in the back, so he got to come back one day to find one of the rims on his driver's seat covered in glass that used to be his windshield, I also had fun rolling the other 3 down the hill behind his truck and into the swamp.
One day he beat the s#$t out of one of my good friends, that's when I went into full-on rage mode. I didn't want to get my ass kicked and I figured that if I kept f@#$ing with his truck he'd figure out who was doing it, so Instead of doing anything directly to him.
I just started f@#$ing with him more and more and watching him get all pissed off since he couldn't figure out who was doing all these things. I ended up peeling off the blades on his windshield wipers on a rainy day, dumping the liquid from a stink bomb in through the vent on his gym locker, etc.
Until one day when his abuse was really bad, so I found out through the grapevine that he was cheating in all of his classes, so whenever we had a test, I would notice that he had all the answers written on his palms, so just before the final exam I took a s#$t in the toilet and took a pencil and stuck it right into the s#$t, then put it on his desk.
When the exam was about to start he said he had to go to the bathroom, where he washed his hands. The look on his face when he looked at his hand for the answer was priceless. He ended up failing.
Also, more recently a guy was hitting on my friend-girl at a bar. She had just lost her brother to a car accident and I was trying to cheer her up. The guy kept making passes even when she waved him off, then at one point the guy says 'come on, let's go to my place, you gotta enjoy life while you can, you could die any time, just like that prick who hit the pole on 108 the other night. The 'prick' was her brother.
As we were leaving we saw that guy closing the door to his truck and walking back to the bar when he looked at my friend and said 'you're a c#$t anyway' and went inside. I ended up succeeding in my quest to cheer her up when I pulled out my leatherman and took off all four of his valve stems.
EDIT: This happened 15+ years ago, so I've made a few edits for accuracy as the details came back to me.
EDIT 2: The kid's parents were insanely rich, so it's entirely possible that they bought him a new truck from sheer coincidence, it could have been his birthday for all I know. I read in the anarchist cookbook that sugar in a gas tank clogs the fuel system, whether it's true or not I have no idea (although a lot of comments seem to indicate it's not).
All I know is I dumped sugar into the tank through a funnel I made from one of those 'cone cups' they have at the water coolers, and a week later he had a brand new truck, I'm not making any claim that I'm 100% certain that the sugar did anything.
EDIT 3: I didn't just throw the rim through the windshield, I had to pound it on the glass hard for a minute or so until it eventually cracked enough that it went through, it didn't shatter.
Also, you don't have to have full on mental retardation to go to sped school, even the slightest learning disability can get you in there if the school thinks it will help. My main reason for the special ed high school was that in elementary school no matter how hard I tried I failed so I went to a private sped school for middle school.
This middle school was one of those 'free-learning' places run by former hippies, they didn't teach me s#$t, it got to the point that I went into my freshman year of highschool on a 6th grade level, that's why I was in sped school.
If Stephen Hawking's illness kicked in when he was born and he didn't have 20 years to learn english and establish himself as a genius, he would have been in special ed school too. There's no rule that says you can't have any intelligence if you're in special ed.
So I began to suspect my wife was cheating on me with a her coworker. I confronted both and was told I was being a jealous husband. They were just best friends and I needed to understand that.
So, I befriended him. Became his workout partner, learned everything I could about him. Invited him to my dinner table even while I knew he was schtupping my wife. Physical violence was often considered, but neither him nor her were worth me spending a life sentence in prison for. I played dumb...
He was a bodybuilder and took steroids. He wasn't incredibly bright and just barely gotten through college. He was working minimal paying jobs while he worked on his true desire. He was applying for the Fire Fighter School in our major metro city.
If accepted it would be a lifetime job for him and a career he had dreamed about since childhood. He talked often during our workout sessions how much it meant to him. Without revealing too much about myself I have countless EMS and Fire department contacts through my career in healthcare.
He also knew I was knowledgeable about medicine and drugs. When he started to ask questions about steroids. I made sure to give him just enough info to have him want to ask me more. I then made sure he started emailing me his steroid questions. Ironically he used an account that even had his full name in the address.
After a private investigator confirmed the affair, I moved my plan into action. So when I was financially/legally ready to to leave my wife, I made sure to get in touch with several of the FD officers that sat on the Candidate Review Board. I provided them with the emails showing one of their candidates was using an illegal substance and had lied about it during the interview process.
He was in the second round of interviews at the time and was slated to be part of the incoming class as he had done very well supposedly. Needless to say he was rejected. I used my contacts in the EMS community to make sure he would never be accepted to a major Fire Dept within a 200 mile radius.
He and my wife took my dream of marriage from me, so I took something from them that had just a profound effect. He's currently working dead-end jobs, probably still wondering why he can not get accepted to firefighter schools
Edit: this is really only part of an elaborate plan that came together to cause the maximum amount of pain I could inflict in both their lives and leave long lasting effects.
I've told this story here before but it's pretty f@#king glorious so I'll say it again. My parents are friends with this couple whose son is an arsehole, but when they'd come over we were expected to play nicely together.
Luckily for me this wasn't too often because he was a horrible bully, made worse by the fact that I'm three years younger and a girl. I remember once when I was six or so we were playing in the garden when he grabbed me by my ankles and held me upside down over the garden waste pile behind our fence, telling me there were spiders in my hair.
Now I have never been one for screaming and crying but that was pretty f#$king horrible. Anyway, he was always a dick to me (to everyone) but I never told on him, partly because I was scared and partly because I was a generally chilled out kid and I didn't want to be the victim. Show no weakness.
One evening, he and his parents were over and we were getting on well enough for once, playing Pokemon Red upstairs in my room on our respective Game Boys. Not content with being equals for an hour, he starts boasting about how great his team is compared to mine, how he has way more Pokemon than me, how he's beaten the Elite 4 hundreds of times and...get this...he has a MEW.
He spins this huge tale about how he got it from his friend who went to Japan specially to visit an old man who was the only person in the world who could get you a Mew officially. While I doubt the veracity of this tale, he did indeed have a Mew.
He tells me he got it when his friend did a very difficult trading cheat so they could duplicate the Mew. I'm not sure how, but I eventually manage to convince him to do the cheat with me. We go over and over the rules. The trade begins, and when it is nearly complete he switches his off and I await the trade to complete...but then it happens.
A flash of genius. I switch it the f#$k off, and then when we restart I have his Mew and he has a Caterpie or some level 5 #$t. He looks at the Game Boy. He looks at me. I think he might hit me. Suddenly, the gravity of the situation hits him and he launches himself out of my room, screaming and crying and rolling around in the hall.
Our parents rush upstairs to see what was going on. 'She did it wrong', he cries. 'She took my Mew!' Naturally, none of the grown ups understand Pokemon so when they look at me, lip quivering, tears in my eyes, the conclusion is obvious. 'Oh, stop crying,' they say, 'she's just a wee girl.
I'm sure she didn't mean it!' Still screaming and crying, the little s#$t yells at them to make me do the trade again but of course there's no sense in risking both our Pokey-mans or whatever it is! He got into trouble for causing a scene and shouting at me. I got comforted by everyone, a Mew...and the sweet sweet taste of victory.
As a freshman in high school, my friends and I found a liter of some really shitty vodka behind the bleachers. This was around the time that every grade level was pulling pranks (homecoming week or something). At the end of the week, there was going to be an assembly in the gym to discuss which class won the spirit week (almost always the Seniors).
So the day of the assembly, we take our bottle of vodka and find a homeless guy that was always eager to do some odd jobs for alcohol.
Our principal is standing at the center of the gym, talking about how much spirit the senior class had, when a hairy homeless guy runs through the gym completely bare ass naked except for a sheet tied around his neck like a cape that said '09 on it. The principal freaked out, we felt like bada$$es, and the homeless guy got a liter of vodka. Good day.
I was really ticked at a bully in middle school. So ticked off that I collected a bunch of poison ivy and concocted a brew of all the oil that caused the itchiness. I was totally prepared to go to school and fling it in their face when I got busted. My dad saw the bottle with the liquid and wouldn't let me have it. Thank god I got caught, it would've been a really stupid way to get expelled.