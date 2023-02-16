15 people share times they got revenge on someone only to realize they went too far.

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and without the backfiring pang of regret.
But sadly, sometimes, revenge feels less cathartic and more like a different kind of pain when you realize that you did it too well.
My friend was on the bus waiting to leave school. Younger kid was being mouthy and pissing people off so my friend said something along the lines of “God, your parents must hate you.”
Turns out the kid was an orphan.
This kid named Ben kept winning at sh*t. He was smart as f*ck with math. I was jealous because my parents really wanted me to be good at math and I had a very difficult time with it.
He also got to be patrol captain and even though I applied I didn’t get to be one. I was a short kid, like third shortest in the class. It was elementary school so people care about that. So we had this exercise where we practiced compliments.