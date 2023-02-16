15 people share times they got revenge on someone only to realize they went too far.

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and without the backfiring pang of regret.

But sadly, sometimes, revenge feels less cathartic and more like a different kind of pain when you realize that you did it too well.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared times they got revenge and realized it hurt the other person too much.

1. From StereotypicalSupport:

My friend was on the bus waiting to leave school. Younger kid was being mouthy and pissing people off so my friend said something along the lines of “God, your parents must hate you.”

Turns out the kid was an orphan.

2. From spearminttea:

This kid named Ben kept winning at sh*t. He was smart as f*ck with math. I was jealous because my parents really wanted me to be good at math and I had a very difficult time with it.