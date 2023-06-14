15 people share times they watched their enemy dig their own grave.

Inevitably if I simply asked the (ex-)client when and how they intended to right their retainer they’d start listing off excuses about how they don’t and never will have the money to do so. It’s heartbreaking, but it also proves my point. The clients who were uncooperative, however, were the best. I’d read off a list of times they cursed me out, ignored my advice, and threatened me and my staff, then just wait.

You could watch their blood boil on the stand, followed by completely unhinged justification as to why no lawyer could reasonably work with this person.

“Mr. Jones, can you explain why you threatened to ‘shove a phone up my paralegal’s a$$’ if she called you again?”