Bartender asks if it was wrong make rude customer stay silent or be kicked out.

In a story of petty revenge, this bartender had a rude customer she said could never come back. Cut to two weeks later and the customer wants to come back...here's the story.

"When I used to bartend, I tried to have tolerance of people and their situations."

Sometimes people would come in and have the worst attitudes. Usually by the time their night was over, there'd be some type of calm/ apologetic tone when they closed their tabs. Then there was this one girl.

She was in her early 20s and was with a guy friend sitting at the bar. I carded them and she immediately gave an attitude about it. Then after reading the martini menu (I worked at a bar that specialized in martinis), she made a few comments about how the martinis better be worth it.