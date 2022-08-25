Bartender asks if it was wrong make rude customer stay silent or be kicked out.

In a story of petty revenge, this bartender had a rude customer she said could never come back. Cut to two weeks later and the customer wants to come back...here's the story.
Sometimes people would come in and have the worst attitudes. Usually by the time their night was over, there'd be some type of calm/ apologetic tone when they closed their tabs. Then there was this one girl.
She was in her early 20s and was with a guy friend sitting at the bar. I carded them and she immediately gave an attitude about it. Then after reading the martini menu (I worked at a bar that specialized in martinis), she made a few comments about how the martinis better be worth it.
She ordered her first martini, a Thin Mint. Her friend ordered a Dirty. I made both at the same time and put the glasses in front of them and walk to other customers. I went to check on them 10 minutes later and she berates me for the shitty martinis I made and the Thin Mint tastes like ass, even though she managed to drink almost all of it.