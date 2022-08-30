Soldier-in-training asks if he was wrong to get revenge on bully everyone hated.

In a post on Reddit, a guy in who joined the military had some problems with a real a*hole in boot camp. He decided to go for petty revenge, but did he do the right thing by taking matters into his own hands? Here's his story.
I was in Boot Camp with a bunch of other guys and there’s this one asshole who everyone hates. He doesn’t get along with anyone, and he’s extremely selfish and rude to people. For example, me and my buddies might be chatting and he would yell at us to shut up. He insults people and call them names for the slightest mistakes during training.
One time he argued with the whole bunk room because he wants to turn off the fan at bed time due to the noise, while everyone else wants it on because it’s hot as hell. Mind you, summer nights can reach up to 35 - 40 degrees celcius at my country, and nobody can get a goodnight sleep when we’re all sweating and cramped in a tiny room.