'Cab driver rips me to shreds, thinking I can’t understand him—but I can.'

Obligatory this happened several years ago, a few months after I had moved to Chicago. I had moved there from Romania, where I'd been living and going to school. Love Romania, people are great, drop what you're doing and visit.
Anyway, while I was there, due to my living situation, I had to learn the language fast and thoroughly--not many people around me spoke English, outside of the university I was at.
So fast forward to the few months after I arrived in Chicago. Imagine my surprise when the driver of the Uber I had ordered appeared to have a Romanian name. The area had a lot of Eastern Europeans so I guess it shouldn't have been so surprising. I was really excited to talk to him and make sure I wasn't getting rusty, maybe make a friend.
Up pulls the guy, I get in, he greets me but he appears to be on the phone with a buddy/family member, so I just sit quietly in the back, listening in a bit. The person on the other end asks if the driver is getting off work soon. He responded with something like the following:
"No, I still have a few hours left, then I'll go home. Right now I have someone in the car. God, I hate this country, the women here are so fat and ugly. At least this one has a nice chest but why can't she lose some weight?"
And he goes on and on about all the problems with me and other American women. Now I've always been a bit on the chonky side and you best believe the Romanians loved to comment on it so I was used to it. But I was a bit shocked that this guy was going off like that.
Anyway, I'm just kinda sitting bemused in the back seat as we near my destination. Then I tell him, in Romanian, with all my might trying to pull off the distinct accent of the region I had been living in: "Can you just pull over there, on the right?"
I swear this guy's head did the Exorcist girl head move and he turned a shade of red I have seen nowhere else in nature.
He didn't say anything, just pulled over.
When I got out I said thanks and added: "You're not attractive and you're also fat so maybe you shouldn't make comments like that."
I have never again reached such levels of self pride.
This hits home for me. I’m a middle aged white American who looks very much like my Irish ancestors but I’m also fluent in Spanish and Haitian Creole. I’m a social worker so I interview families nearly every day and one thing I look for is a form of domestic violence called coercive control.
Sometimes you’ll have one partner who is fluent in English and uses that to control the other partner and when I suspect that I’ll only speak in English and listen to what the couple says to each other while I look on pretending I don’t understand.
Then just a few minutes before I leave I’ll start speaking their language and watch their faces as they realize I understood them. This makes future visits much more productive.
I lived and worked in Little Haiti Miami for three years and had a Haitian girlfriend. By that point I had already learned Spanish after taking it in school and staying in Mexico for a summer so I understood the usefulness of learning a language like Creole, especially for a guy who looks like me. It’s very respectful to learn a language.
So, from the first day I was there I made it a point to learn one word or phrase every day, so I would just ask anyone how to say something and they’d tell me. I would then spend the rest of the day repeating that word to every other Haitian I met, over and over. Then I’d go home and sleep on it, if I could remember it the next day, then I had it forever.
So now, with most every word I not only remember the word but I remember learning it and the person who taught it to me. I still do that to a lesser extent today, if I come across a new word, I’ll say it over and over again and try to remember it the next day. I’m in my fifties now so it’s a little harder to make it stick but it still works.
Also, just for fun I’m learning Gujarati, a language in India, through the same process. Most of the gas stations and hotels around here are owned by people from the same region in India so I’ll just ask them how to say things like hello, goodbye, yes, no, thank you, and then repeat it the next time I’m in a gas station or convenience store.
People are very friendly to you when they see you trying to learn their language. I studied classical flute for many years previous so I think that helped in that music and language are very similar and it taught me to listen carefully to subtleties and to change my mouth to affect certain sounds, this has helped with my accents.
I’m told when I speak Creole, I don’t sound like I’m Haitian but I sound like my parents are Haitian and I grew up speaking Creole. I never met a Haitian before I was 25.
I live for this brand of revenge. People shouldn't assume they're safe to talk trash just because it's not in English.
But did you tip him and what did you rate him? And did he rate you 5 stars?
bagelundercouch (OP)
Think my own rating might have taken a nosedive that day, whoops.
Your story reminded me of a book I read in the 80’s about a KGB operative that studied the Japanese culture and language to the extent that he was fluent in the cultural norms and language. He was then sent to Japan on a diplomatic passport and given a low level diplomatic job.
He then spent years acting like he was learning the language and culture and never spoke one word of Japanese while undercover. It was the “he’s just some Russian idiot who doesn’t know anything about us” way of spying. He was never caught while undercover.