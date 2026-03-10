'Cab driver rips me to shreds, thinking I can’t understand him—but I can.'

I swear this guy's head did the Exorcist girl head move and he turned a shade of red I have seen nowhere else in nature. He didn't say anything, just pulled over.

When I got out I said thanks and added: "You're not attractive and you're also fat so maybe you shouldn't make comments like that." I have never again reached such levels of self pride.

Here’s what people had to say to OP:

Grimol1

This hits home for me. I’m a middle aged white American who looks very much like my Irish ancestors but I’m also fluent in Spanish and Haitian Creole. I’m a social worker so I interview families nearly every day and one thing I look for is a form of domestic violence called coercive control.