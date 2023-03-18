Boss steals credit for employee's work, so he puts surprises in the powerpoint.

One man was sick of his boss taking credit for his hard work and intentionally making him look inferior in meetings. He decided he was going to take a stand and made some very interesting changes to the presentation that he had created, but his boss was taking credit for.
So I do data analysis for financial firms. I’m based in Europe but I get a new line manager from America. Now I get on really well with my American colleagues but this guy is an a**hat. Not sure how he got promoted to his position as he knew nothing about the industry.
I frequently had to present to the board and he’d always go through my slides beforehand and ask me about them, he’d then ask purposefully challenging questions about things he’d only just learned from me 5 minutes before the meeting. Really d*ckish behavior.