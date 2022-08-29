Employee purposely causes boss's divorce after he called family member a slur.

There's nothing worse than a terrible boss... especially when you run into them outside of work.

When an employee (u/ashleyorelse) had the misfortune of seeing their boss outside of work during a family function, the boss insulted a developmentally disabled child in the absolute worst way. Eager to exact revenge, a family member concocted a scheme so clever that it actually worked.

It's so rare that horrible bosses (or people, in general) get what they deserve... so here is one of those times for you to enjoy. CW: ableist slur

Make a Developmentally Disabled Boy Cry, Lose Your Family

My former boss is the worst human being I've ever met. He did all sorts of things to mess with anyone he didn't like.

Good to know.