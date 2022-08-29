Employee purposely causes boss's divorce after he called family member a slur.

When an employee (u/ashleyorelse) had the misfortune of seeing their boss outside of work during a family function, the boss insulted a developmentally disabled child in the absolute worst way. Eager to exact revenge, a family member concocted a scheme so clever that it actually worked.
It's so rare that horrible bosses (or people, in general) get what they deserve... so here is one of those times for you to enjoy. CW: ableist slur
Make a Developmentally Disabled Boy Cry, Lose Your Family
My former boss is the worst human being I've ever met. He did all sorts of things to mess with anyone he didn't like.
So a while ago I was at a family event in a local park, walking with a young boy from our family who is developmentally disabled with Down's syndrome ("Ben"). Ben does fairly well all things considered, but he's always been sensitive to anyone making fun of the way he looks or his condition.