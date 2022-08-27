Good employee shares story of revenge on company that denied him promised raise.

A person recently posted on Reddit a story about being underpaid, overdue for a raise, and denied a bonus, even after doing great work. He shared this story, and showed how karma came for his employers...
I am a young Project Manager for an unlimited commercial GC. I picked up a hammer for the first time 6 years ago (no prior experience). I was raised believing if you work hard and apply yourself you will be successful. For 2 years I learned everything that I could in the construction industry.
Took my work home with me and studied on my own time to better myself. For that I was promoted to foreman. I was brought into take over a small project at a 12 building 120 unit condo complex. It started small and the Board of Directors for the HOA told me they loved my professionalism, work ethic, and ability to complete projects on time, and under budget.