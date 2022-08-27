Good employee shares story of revenge on company that denied him promised raise.

A person recently posted on Reddit a story about being underpaid, overdue for a raise, and denied a bonus, even after doing great work. He shared this story, and showed how karma came for his employers...

"The owners didn’t want to give me what I deserved, now they are about to lose a contract because I resigned. I couldn't be happier"

I am a young Project Manager for an unlimited commercial GC. I picked up a hammer for the first time 6 years ago (no prior experience). I was raised believing if you work hard and apply yourself you will be successful. For 2 years I learned everything that I could in the construction industry.